Spice Up Your Home Workouts With These Alternative Fitness Routines

Working out at home can be tough.
Between juggling work, home, kids, family and the general uncertainty of a global pandemic, sometimes the last thing we’re thinking about is getting in a workout — no matter how much we know it needs to get done. Not to mention, once we do, YouTube workouts can become mundane doing them day-after-day.
But there are really only two ways of coming out of this self-quarantine: slim and fine, or thick and fine (either way, we’re still going to be fine, okay?). But in addition to helping us shed some much needed pounds, and help us live our best, most healthy life, a workout routine can help ease anxiety related to coping with the pandemic.
For those who miss the excitement of group, and outdoor workouts, hope is not lost. There are plenty of options to spice up your home workout routine so you’ll actually be looking forward to it each day.
TOPICS: Health & Wellness coronavirus Fitness health and wellness Wellness house
01
The DB Method
The DB Method will help get your booty right, just in time to get out of quarantine. This full-body at-home workout machine activates and effectively targets the three main muscles that make up your booty in just 10 to 15 minutes a day. Also allowing for arm and ab workouts, this is the ideal all-in-one workout machine perfect for anyone who is spending the majority of their time home. Not to mention, the DB Method also shares monthly challenges and boosts a YouTube channel full of different workouts to do on the machine making working out from home easier than ever!
02
Schwinn Super Sport Hybrid Bike
It may sound old school, but honesty, one of the best ways to break your home workout routine is to just hop on your bike and take it to the streets. Schwinn, one of the leaders in personal bicycle’s has plenty of options, but perhaps the best for urban and trail riding is the Schwinn Super Sport Hybrid Bike.
03
VZFit Sensor
Technology is the gift that keeps on giving. And thanks to VR technology, people can workout on a stationary bike and stay active and healthy, all while bringing the outdoors, indoors. The VZFit Sensor Kit can be attached to any stationary bike in seconds, all through the Oculus Quest. With the VZfit Explorer you can download almost any map from Google and bike the world from the comfort of your home. Go back to the most memorable places you’ve lived and visited, or travel to a destination you haven’t had the chance to go to yet.
04
Crossrope
Did you know that 10 minutes of jumping rope has been found to be similar to 30 minutes of jogging? And 10 minutes may be all you have to get in the workout you want, while using the time you need. If you have a room with high enough ceilings or can safely step outside, a jump rope is a go-to for warming up or getting in a quick cardio workout when you're strapped for time. And thankfully, this revolutionary weighted jump rope comes with a free app with mixed workouts. The most popular Crossropes come in ¼ lb and ½ lb weight, so you can push yourself with even the most basic workout.
05
TRX’s All-in-One Suspension
The TRX may seem difficult at first, but once you get in the groove, this will end up being your best friend. The system allows you to work the seven essential foundational moves: push, pull, plank, squat, lunge, hung, and rotate to work every part of your body. Its straps are capable of supporting up to 360 pounds of resistance, which you can work up to gradually, helping you get ripped just in time for those summer cookouts (hopefully).