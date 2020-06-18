Wellness Platform ‘Freedom At The Mat’ Launches To Serve Black Women

If you’ve been feeling bogged down under the stress of maintaining yourself and your family during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. That’s why taking care of yourself physically, mentally and spiritually in these challenging times is crucial.

Freedom At The Mat, a women’s only class experience, has partnered with ANEW Network to launch an online wellness platform dedicated to serving Black women holistically in these challenging times. Creator and founder of Freedom At The Mat Olivia Scott is a 25-year marketing executive who turned to yoga to relieve the stress brought on by the demands of corporate life. Through this new platform, she’s created online classes to help Black women re-center and decompress.

“With significant life responsibilities, women need a sacred space dedicated to their self-care,” says Scott. “The ‘mat’ is a destination for women to ground their bodies, connect with their inner divine and their dreams. We’re humbled and excited to be a vehicle to transform more women’s lives through online distribution via ANEW and YouTube.”

FATM’s online classes are organized in two categories: Thoughts & Flow. ​In “thought” classes, Scott instructs reading, affirmation & journal prompts in under 10 minutes. Her “flow”​ classes include “​thought”​ plus yoga asana in under 30 minutes. You don’t need much time to give your body, mind and soul the TLC it needs.

Freedom At The Mat’s Virtual classes are held on Sundays at 3 pm EST. Once stay at home orders are fully lifted, look out for Freedom At The Mat‘s​ in-person classes at women’s conferences, retreats and nonprofits around the country.