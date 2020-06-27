The entrepreneur and media vet stopped by ESSENCE Wellness House and left us with a good word about Black women needing pleasure in our lives.

Necole Kane first made a name for herself as the creator of a popular celebrity blog name NecoleBitchie.com. After feeling her life’s purpose shift in another direction, she shut down the site and formed XoNecole.com – a lifestyle site creating inspiring content for Black women. Through life’s many ups and downs, she’s learned many lessons. One that she feels most passionate about is that Black women should find hobbies they’re not trying to monetize in order that speak to their passions.

“We’re always trying to make a hustle out of something, and so we’re always working,” Kane said in an ESSENCE Wellness House conversation with stylist Misa Hylton and ESSENCE Entertainment & Talent Director Cori Murray. “I don’t feel like we have enough pleasure in our lives.”

Watch Kane’s empowering word above.