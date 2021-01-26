Loading the player…
By Rachaell Davis ·

The first virtual ESSENCE Wellness House of 2021 is ready to help you reset, restore and realign!

Ready to reset your energy and get back on track for 2021? Click HERE to register now for our free virtual ESSENCE Wellness House!

On Thursday, January 28 beginning at 6PM EST, we’ll be teaming up with our partners at Nordstrom and Walmart to bring you a host of free interactive experiences led by trusted voices in the healthcare, wellness and beauty industries to help you get back on track from the inside out. Get answers to your burning questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, grab ideas for healthy family meals, get your body in motion with high-energy workouts and more!

Scroll through to see the full lineup and then be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios on Thursday, January 28 beginning at 6PM EST. For more information and to register, visit our official website HERE.

Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett
Codie And Tommy Oliver
Dr. Lauren Powell
Charli Penn
Brande Victorian
Dr. Cheryl Pegus
Jasmine Grant
Dr. Crystal Aguh
Rashan Ali
Dr. Adia Gooden
Amber Lee Forrester
Dr. Charlene Gamaldo
Leslie Salmon Jones And Jeff W Jones
Devi Brown
Coach Gessie
Davina Davidson
Shadeen Francis
Dymetra Pernell
Sonja Marie
Dominique Broadway
Denise Pines
Rosalynn Daniels
Nedra Tawwab
Olivia F. Scott
Aaron Turpeau, Ph.D
Ariane Turner
