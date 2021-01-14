Loading the player…

Start your 2021 off right by getting your mind, body and spirit in order to prepare for all that the year will bring at the virtual ESSENCE Wellness House!®

Ready to get your reset your energy and get back on track for 2021? Click HERE to register now for our free virtual ESSENCE Wellness House!

Returning Thursday, January 28th and sponsored by Walmart and Nordstrom, ESSENCE Wellness House® will stream from www.essencestudios.com beginning at 6PM EST. This can’t-miss virtual experience will feature interactive sessions led by some of the leading voices in the health and wellness space to get you moving, informative conversations with industry experts, and much more!

Get tips for creating a sustainable healthy eating plan for you and your family, hear straight-forward answers to your burning questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, and of course, learn how some of today’s most common health issues affect Black women specifically. Plus, we’ll be checking in with women from across the country to hear how they’ve revised their self-care routines for the better as we all continue to adjust to our new normal.

Join us for this journey to strengthening your well-being rituals & practicing better self-care! For more information and to register, visit the official ESSENCE Wellness House website HERE.