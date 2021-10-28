Loading the player…

The latest installment of our ESSENCE Wellness House™ event series is all about mental health.

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7PM to 9PM ET, where we’ll be tackling topics like mental health management, self-care tips for caregivers, breaking generational patterns, coping with anxiety and depression, and more.

Scroll through below for a look at the full lineup so far of mental health experts, thought leaders and overall wellness professionals who will be on hand to lead us through these timely conversations. For more information and to register, visit the official ESSENCE Wellness House website HERE.



The 2021 ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Tropicana and TV One.