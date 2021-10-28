The latest installment of our ESSENCE Wellness House™ event series is all about mental health.
Join us on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7PM to 9PM ET, where we’ll be tackling topics like mental health management, self-care tips for caregivers, breaking generational patterns, coping with anxiety and depression, and more.
Scroll through below for a look at the full lineup so far of mental health experts, thought leaders and overall wellness professionals who will be on hand to lead us through these timely conversations. For more information and to register, visit the official ESSENCE Wellness House website HERE.
The 2021 ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Tropicana and TV One.
Dr. Joy Harden Bradford
Licensed Psychologist and Founder of Therapy for Black Girls
Dr. Karinn Glover
Assistant Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Phyllicia Victoria Bonanno
Yoga/Meditation Instructor, Living With Intention
Dr. Riana Elyse Anderson
Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Assistant Professor – University of Michigan School of Public Health
Dr. Samantha Sanders
Licensed Professional Counselor/Toxic Relationship Trauma Specialist