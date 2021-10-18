Celebrate The New Season of ‘Love Life’ and Black Restaurant Week With A Date Night To Remember

Warner Media

HBO Max is partnering with dating app BLK and Black Restaurant Week to help give you and your boo a date a night to remember.

The network is celebrating the premiere of season two of their original series Love Life by hosting dinners for two at eight Black-owned restaurants in four cities across the country. The second series of the show follows publishing professional Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) as he begins a search for romance following his sudden divorce. Along the way he shares hilarious and heartwarming experiences with Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell.

Fans in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Atlanta can click here to make reservations at BLVD Bistro and Negril BK in New York; Alta Adams and Post and Beam in Los Angeles; Central Kitchen + Bar, Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, and Good Times On The Ave in Detroit; and Negril ATL in Atlanta.

Those already using BLK can use the app to book their seats.

It remains one of the top dating apps in the Black community and has received 6 million downloads to date.

“Season 2 of Love Life captures what it’s really like to navigate the modern dating scene, and especially the role that our identities play when it comes to finding a partner,” said JP Mallo, Vice President, HBO Max Originals Marketing.

“We’re excited to support local Black-owned restaurants and work with BLK and Black Restaurant Week to bring fans a unique experience to test the waters and explore the next steps in their own love lives.”

“Dating is a journey that can be both exhilarating and messy,” says Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand & Marketing, BLK. “Aligning with ‘Love Life’ will allow our users to see relatable content as they navigate their journeys.”

Attendees will arrive at their seats and be welcomed with an original table scape meant to help them enjoy themselves and skip some of the pitfalls Watkins encounters on his romantic journeys. They will be treated to “Customized food and cocktail menus inspired by characters and events in the series, “Love Life and BLK branded conversation cards with creative prompts to keep the banter flowing,” and “Themed placemats.”

The cards will feature conversation-starters “touching on everything from favorite books to perspectives on dating and relationships.”

There will also be a “Love Life” neon sign pleasant at every location so that those participating can savor the moment with an Instagram worthy snapshot.

Those unavailable to make reservations in their city can participate in the fun on social media. Love Life and BLK will post recipes across their social platforms for couples or newly matched suitors to create in their own kitchens.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson. The organization’s mission “is dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide.”

The events they host, campaigns they implement, and promotional materials they distribute are designed to “stimulate the local economy,” and “offer full access to the Black culinary industry, which is a key ingredient to American culture.”

“Partnering with amazing companies like HBO Max is very special to Black Restaurant Week,” said Derek Robinson, co-founder, Black Restaurant Week LLC.

“This project gives us another opportunity to celebrate the Black culinary community in a creative way.”

Season 2 of Love Life premieres on October 28.