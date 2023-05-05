This Black-Owned Toddler Apparel Brand Is Looking To Bring Joy Back To Kids’ Clothing

Hatched Market

For those of us who’ve spent time, and plenty of money, trying to shop for toddlers, you know there isn’t a shortage of options out there. Traditional ensembles are still there, as well as outfits meant to match the trends of adults and even mature, muted pieces to make kids look more cool than cute (we see you, Zara). But something that has been missing from all of that for Atlanta-based entrepreneur Kirstin Lawrence is pieces that exude joy.

“It felt like everything in this space had become the same, like the clothes for infants and toddlers started blending together in terms of offerings,” she tells ESSENCE. “The same color palettes, the same styles. It felt like the clothes were so aesthetically pleasing that they lost the practicality that’s needed for kids at this age. Nothing felt like the joy that you see a toddler exude as they discover this big new world they’re in when they start walking and moving around a bit more.”

So she decided to provide that. Inspired by her then newborn nephew, she created the newly launched toddler apparel brand Hatched Market. Her mission was to bring back bold, fresh prints but do so with sustainably made, sturdy clothing.

“I wanted the designs to be comfortable, fun, and practical, because if there’s one thing a

toddler is going to do, it’s get into things and these clothes are made to be able to

withstand the test of time,” she says.

The brand’s name also has its own story, playing into the idea that something different is emerging in a crowded lane.

“When you think of the word Hatched, you think of something new, or a birth, which is

kind of where we are with this brand,” Lawrence shares. “Market came from us wanting to allow ourselves the space to grow. We originally were going to go with Hatched Baby, but it felt so limited in what we could offer, but ‘market’ makes it feel like the possibilities are endless for where this brand could go.”

In its infancy stages, Lawrence is just excited to have the brand available, currently selling its first collection called Play in Color. It took six months to put it together, offering items that are 100 percent organic cotton with prints, colors and silhouettes sure to to look good on your favorite wee one. And in addition to being cute, the items are proudly functional.

“For our overall set, we decided to give our customers options, cotton or denim, depending on the level of durability they need. We wanted to make sure it was practical as well, so for our jogger set we’ve got snaps at the neck for easy removal. Our overalls have adjustable straps so you get a longer wear out of them because we all know how fast [kids] grow. Our rainbow onesie has snaps all along the bottom for easy diaper changes or easy removal. Our camel short set has an elastic waistband with a drawstring as well as

functional pockets on the shirts,” she says.

Lawrence has big plans for Hatched Market. The brand has started with clothes and baby essentials, but she hopes to get into shoe design next. In addition to the creation of a storefront in the city, she also wants the brand to collaborate with Target and even have a reach that extends outside of the United States. Growth is the goal. For now though, she’s just glad to bring something else to the toddler apparel space: unbridled joy.