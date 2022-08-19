School Clothes Are 28 Times Germier Than A Toilet Seat. Here’s How To Keep Kids Healthy As They Return To Classrooms.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Back-to-school season is here, and a return to classrooms can often mean a return to an environment filled with germs that your child can come in contact with and bring home. And we all know, the bad germs can leave our littles and not-so-little ones under the weather — and parents, too. The return to school is the beginning of the cold and flu season, but COVID-19 also seems to be here to stay, and other health concerns are top of mind for parents this new year, including cases of polio and the spread of monkeypox, both we’re still learning about. But this time of year doesn’t have to leave parents bracing for runny noses and calling out sick to tend to a child with a cold. If you take precautions, namely disinfecting high-touch surfaces in your home and helping your kid get a good night’s rest and eat well, your family can do a better job of keeping germs at bay.

We spoke with Eva Beaulieu, MD, a board-certified internal medicine hospitalist and Clorox spokesperson about such concerns, as the brand recently did a study and a survey that identified 69% of parents are concerned about their kids bringing germs home from school, and that kids’ school clothes were among the germiest at 28 times germier than a toilet seat. She’s sharing advice on how to keep the whole family as healthy as possible as children go back to a mask-free way of learning from start to finish this school year.