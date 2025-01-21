Gilbert Arenas And Melli Monaco Are Married!

Gilbert Arenas

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas had the internet swooning when he proposed to Melli Monaco in August 2024. The couple didn’t waste time to make things official as they recently tied the knot.

Arenas, 43, shared the news on social media via an Instagram post, which contained multiple pictures from the day including one with him and his wife smiling for a selfie in their wedding attire.

“I finally did it y’all @mellimonaco is officially Mrs Arenas ❤️,” he wrote in the caption under the post.

Monaco wore a white halter neck mini dress and a veil that stopped around the middle of her back on their big day. She accompanied her simple but stunning look with silver hoop earrings, a green and gold Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, and her hair slicked back into a bun. The former athlete kept things more traditional wearing a navy blue and black suit with a black bowtie.

Friends and family weren’t seen in the images Arenas shared, but the couple looked elated, full of affection, and in love. It’s also unclear whether they had an intimate ceremony at home or those were photos taken before or after their ceremony took place.

Back in August, Arenas shared that he proposed to his then girlfriend via his Instagram page.

“The Eiffel Tower is Where it happened, She said nothing 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 i guess i was so nervous, i asked and answered 💥yes 💥for her 🥴🥴🥴 so i’m technically engaged to myself at the moment 😬 @mellimonaco still waiting 🙏🏿,” said the former NBA star in the engagement post caption.”

The couple met around 2023 while Monaco was live-streaming online. Her now husband was on the livestream and decided to express his interest in her via the comments. Lucky for him, fans offered a helping hand in the comment section so Monaco noticed him and now they’re officially married.

Arenas was formerly engaged to former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan in 2018 but they never made it down the aisle—they also share four children.

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.! Cheers to Black love and we hope this new chapter is everything they hope for.