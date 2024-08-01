Gilbert Arenas Is Now Engaged To Melli Monaco: 'The Eiffel Tower Is Where It Happened, She Said Nothing'

Melli Monaco

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is ready to transition from dating to marriage. The 42-year-old proposed to his girlfriend, Melli Monaco, and shared the engagement news on Instagram.

“The Eiffel Tower is Where it happened, She said nothing 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 i guess i was so nervous, i asked and answered 💥yes 💥for her 🥴🥴🥴 so i’m technically engaged to myself at the moment 😬 @mellimonaco still waiting 🙏🏿,” said the former Memphis Grizzlies point guard in the engagement post caption.

The podcaster’s wife-to-be had a response to his cheeky post, which she shared in the comment section.

“This man went down on one knee and said all in the same breath ‘will you marry me yes’,” adding “I don’t think an answer was needed,” she joked.

Monaco also posted the news on her page alongside a reel of them glowing in a pool.

“YES,” she captioned the image where she flashed off her new rock. The online personality used Kanye West’s song ‘Diamonds From Sierra Leone’ as the background music.

The couple met while Monaco was live-streaming online. Arenas was on the live stream and decided to shoot his shot, and fans amplified his voice in the comment section. Arenas was formerly engaged to ex-fiancée, Laura Govan, and they dated between 2002 and 2014. In 2018, the former couple got engaged but eventually broke things off. There was some controversy post-breakup when Arenas revealed that he gave Govan a fake engagement ring via Instagram.

“When u have a million dollar ring made you also have a fake one made JUST incase sh*t doesn’t workout…lets say s—t didn’t workout and she has the fake one…no need to forcefully take a ring back if its been sitting in a safe this whole time smdh..Why sell it when I can pass it down to my kids,” he explained in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The former couple also shares four children they have had over their decade-plus relationship. Monaco seems to have a relationship with some of his children and posted pictures of them on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to this beautiful human @no.chill.gil Such a supportive daddy… Missing part of the tribe due to ⛹🏾‍♀️⛹🏾,” the 34-year-old YouTuber and musician posted on her Instagram page.

On that note, congratulations to the beautiful couple!