Ghetto Gastro And CRUX Launch Their Highly Anticipated New Collection For Your Kitchen

Some of our favorite culinary artists, Ghetto Gastro, are launching a new range of appliances. Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao have officially launched their new line in collaboration with CRUX, known as CRUXGG.

One of their objectives with this new line is to make culinary experiences more accessible by creating innovative cooking tools and appliances. This line is comprised of cutting-edge tools that people may assume are only exclusive to professional cooks but are now available to everyday people.

“We’re leveling up across the board. A part of our mission is to scale the impact of what we make and increase the accessibility to design-forward appliances with utility in mind. We’re committed to finding new ways to bring the best out of every kitchen,” said Jon, Les and Pierre of Ghetto Gastro. “We’re excited about seeing this next iteration of CRUXGG available throughout the country in communities that mean the most to us. You know the vibes — with Ghetto Gastro, everybody eats.”

If you care to indulge in the new line, here are the items included in it:

6 QT Air Fryer Touchscreen that boasts of cooking 50% faster than traditional ovens

Single Rotating Waffle Maker

2 Slice Digital Toaster

12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

The sleek line has a gray and red theme for people who appreciate modern designs when it comes to kitchen appliances. You should also know each air fryer comes with a CRUXGG recipe booklet that has exclusive Ghetto Gastor recipes like red velvet cake and sweet potato fries (the crispy kind).

This time around, the culinary collective isn’t playing small. Consumers can purchase the line exclusively at Target, both online and in stores. You may also want to take advantage of the special introductory pricing they have going on from now until mid-July.

The Black Bronx-based collective has been hard at work over the last few years. They launched the CRUXGG Seasoned Blue Steel Cookware, an exclusive carbon steel cookware collection designed by CRUX last year in partnership with William Sonoma. Additionally, they knocked a cookbook–Black Power Kitchen Book–off of their bucket list last year, too.

The list of great achievements doesn’t end there. Ghetto Gastro made their debut into the podcasting world recently with their program In The Cut earlier this year.

If you’d like to support all things Black and indulge in their new line, once again, you can shop it via Target, online or by heading to the store to pick up some items.