Ghetto Gastro To Release First Cookbook, ‘Black Power Kitchen’

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The New York chefs who make up the collective Ghetto Gastro have been trailblazing and leaving their mark on the food scene for some time now. Their latest venture is the completion of their first book, Black Power Kitchen, which is set to hit bookshelves this fall on October 18. Although that’s a few months away, you can pre-order the book to ensure you have a copy before the official release. They announced the work on Instagram, with the news coming right at the 10th anniversary of GG. You can anticipate 304 pages and 150 colorful photographs in the book.

“Black Power Kitchen is a celebration of Black culture and an indispensable cookbook, a beautiful art book that will bless your crib, from the countertop to the coffee table intended to spark conversation about equity, race, access, about how food—and knowing how to cook—provides freedom and power,” the chef’s wrote under a post on their Instagram page.

Ghetto Gastro was founded in 2012 in the Bronx. Members have included Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao, who are behind the book, as well as Malcolm Livingston II and Marquis Hayes. They’ve mastered the art of merging food, music, fashion, visual arts, and social activism to create meaningful products, food experiences and events across various genres.

GG has partnered with renowned brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, Target and Williams-Sonoma, with whom they launched a line of kitchen appliances back in March. The collective has also partnered with Wolfgang Puck to create the menu for the Oscar Governors Ball back in February and worked with Marvel Studios to host “Taste of Wakanda” at the 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Considering their track record, this book is likely going to make a tangible impact and serve as a conversation-sparking addition to homes. Head to ghettogastro.com to find a range of Black-owned bookstores where you can purchase their body of work. If you preorder a copy from the Bronx’s own bookstore, @thelitbar, you’ll get a signed copy of the book.