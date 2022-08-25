ESSENCE Eats Dishes with Ghetto Gastro

Essence

Head to none other than NOLA with ESSENCE host, Tamish Bates to

experience all the incredible eats at ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2022,

including the amazing guys of Ghetto Gastro.

In this episode of ESSENCE Eats powered by Target, Chef Les, Chef P, and Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro dish on how they started, came up with their name, and serve up some red velvet waffles for the ultimate sundae. Plus, they are helping people all over experience their unique blend of flavors by inspiring home cooks to get creative in the kitchen.

If you’re looking to try out a recipe or two, you’ve got to grab a copy of

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen. A highly visual manifesto for living and eating to stimulate the mind, body, and heart, this book promotes Black excellence through recipes, art, and thought-provoking text.

Pre-order it now at Target.