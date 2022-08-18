Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Expand Their PROUDLY Baby Line With ‘Bum Care’ Collection

PROUDLY

Late last year, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade launched a line of products for melanated babies under the brand name PROUDLY. The initial rollout included an all over balm, a nourishing oil, a hydrating lotion, and baby wash. The newest additions to the line are a major necessity, and it’s what they call “bum care.”

PROUDLY is releasing a collection of diapers and diaper cream, in addition to the already available gentle touch baby wipes, into the baby care market. The soft & absorbent diapers, like many, have a wetness indicator strip, and the collection also has a familiar super stretch waistband and fitted comfort cuffs. In addition, the diapers are built to keep leaks from happening as well as minimize irritation. What sets it apart? Features include an ultra-absorbent and 3D-embossed inner lining with four layers of dual core blend to keep moisture from resting on the skin. There’s also a layer infused with shea butter to nourish baby skin and a soft plant-based core made of sustainably sourced materials.

Going hand in hand with the diapers is the brand’s new diaper cream. It utilizes zinc oxide to curb rashes while also infusing natural oils to soothe and moisturize.

And to support both, PROUDLY will also begin a diaper subscription program. It will include six packs of the soft & absorbent diapers from newborn to size 5 and three packs of the brand’s new gentle touch baby wipes, all with a 10 percent discount off the full price for both. For those who’d like to test the products before buying, there’s also a bum care trial that will include one pack of diapers, wipes and a diaper cream for under $20.

PROUDLY was first announced last summer with an extra special mission.

“With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market,” Union and Wade said in a joint statement at the time. More than a year later, they’re growing and going strong.

Check out the full bum care line at PROUDLY.com.