Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade are couple goals for more than one reason. Not only do they inspire others with their love for each other and their kids, but they also inspire us with their fashion sense and coordinated outfits. Aside from being a literal physical representation of a picture perfect family, the fashion genes are just as strong — their two daughters, Kaavia and Zaya, are already fashion icons in the making.

Most recently, the famous couple went viral on social media after attending the Prada Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy. They arrived both wearing Prada — Gabrielle wore a beige dress that was made of fringe from the thighs down and Dwayne wore a yellow crochet tank top that featured the triangle Prada emblem. The Wade’s have landed on our lists of best dressed celebrities countless times and it’s safe to say this is probably not the last time they will shake the internet with their style.

When it comes to coordinating outfits, they are not ones to take the obviously matching route. Sometimes they wear the same color and sometimes not, but most times they are able to showcase their individuality while being able to complement each other’s look — it just works for them. As a celebration of their love and style, we’ve collected their best couple looks over time — see ahead.