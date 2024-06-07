Gabourey Sidibe Welcomes Twins Cooper and Maya With Husband Brandon Frankel

Actress Gabourey Sidibe is now a part of the mommy club and she is having double the fun. The 41-year-old Oscar nominee welcomed a boy named Cooper and a girl named Maya with her husband Brandon Frankel in April. The couple had a wholesome family photoshoot with their sweet twins rocking color-coordinated onesies. Their genetics clearly showed out as many fans feel one twin looks like Sidibe while the other looks like Frankel. They shared the images exclusively with Shutterstock and The Shade Room.

The couple revealed they were pregnant with twins via Instagram back in February. More recently, they discussed the motivation behind the twins’ names and what they’re most looking forward to on their new parenting journey.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” Sidibe said. “Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

She continued, “They’re both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other. Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

It seems the twins may have been plotting in the womb since they made their entrance at the most unexpected time, according to the actress.

“We originally were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when originally planned,” Sidibe said.

In terms of what they’re looking forward to, it’s all the sweet moments that make having a family worthwhile. “We’re excited for outfits and getting them dressed up, for sing-alongs, trips and to explore, and raising them to be good people,” she said.

The Glow, Girl! actress married Frankel in 2021, with the two initially meeting on a dating app. The happy couple began dating in 2019 and were engaged by 2020.

Congratulations to them, and cheers to a life full of double diapers, double laughs, and double the love.