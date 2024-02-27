Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant With Twins!

Getty

Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe is growing her family by two! At 39, she’s now pregnant, expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the actress wore a bright pink dress and posed with her husband, cradling her baby bump. She included a photo of the two pushing twin strollers together and one where the couple looks at themselves in the mirror.

She captioned the photo, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility, so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote in her caption. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

In December 2023, Sidibe shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she married Frankel. After opening up about their adorable proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), She explained, “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

At the time, she said, “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.”

She said, “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

We wish Sidibe a healthy and happy pregnancy and can’t wait to see the twins.