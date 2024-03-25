Simone And Cecil Whitmore Of 'Married To Medicine' Share Photos From Their Freaknik Days After He's Spotted In Hulu Doc

Instagram/@drsswhit; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Freaknik documentary, which recently premiered on Hulu, has been a conversation starter over the past week. One thing people are discussing is that Cecil Whitmore, Married to Medicine star and husband to Simone Whitmore, M.D., was spotted in the documentary.

A viewer of the project tagged Cecil, asking him directly if it was him in an image with two friends.

Cecil confirmed he was in the photo and replied to the post saying, “You got me!!! This is the OG Freaknik before the 90s for the record,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “@eugeneharrislll & I are working on our podcast we will talk about it!!!”

Cecil went on to add more context to his appearances at the iconic event.

“Since @MobzWorld busted me out in the #FreaknikOnHulu Here is the next year 1989 with my brother @dgolfer25! Fun fact for #Married2Med fans My brother & the lady in the picture are the parents of Nephew who stayed with us in high school,” he wrote, sharing another photo from fun times in the ATL.

Simone also chimed in and added her two cents to the conversation on Instagram.

“1989 was the last year I attended #freaknik. @cecilcwhit made the most out of all of his #freaknik years 😂😂😂,” she joked. “Congratulations on the movie #freaknikdocumentary on Hulu airing today!” she wrote on Instagram under an image of herself and Whitmore boo’d up at Freaknik.

In addition to going down memory lane, Cecil shed light on what a cultural hub the Atlanta University Center (AUC) was. He was a Morehouse man while Simone graduated from Spelman College, both institutions in the educational consortium.

“I know the #freaknikdocumentary on Hulu is great! But before it got crazy, the AU Center was easily one of the best parties & hangouts for HBCUs. The Cali Club had the Beer Bash & it was epic too. If you know, you know!!” he said.

The couple have been together since 1997 and have almost achieved 30 years of matrimony. Despite announcing she planned to divorce her longtime husband during Season 5 of Married to Medicine, the two have worked past that bump and are waxing strong. It’s nice to see how far back the Whitmores really go!