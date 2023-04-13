“This You?”: News Of Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Has Our Aunties And Uncles Collectively Shook About Being Put On Blast From The Past

The infamous Atlanta college festival known as Freaknik will return to the spotlight in an upcoming Hulu documentary, almost 40 years after its 1983 launch.

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” will chronicle “the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” per the project’s description. “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?” it reads.

The documentary– which is yet to have a release date– is being directed by filmmaker P. Frank Williams. Some of the film’s co-producers are Atlanta hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Peter Bittenbender, Melissa Cooper, Eric Tomosunas, Terry Ross, and Alex Avant.

When the news broke earlier this month, people on social media had a lot to say about what may come to light and how past Freaknik shenanigans might catch up with the present.

Some posts were hilarious takes on potential reactions to the documentary and the controversy it may stir up.

GEN Xers: I'm so glad social media wasn't around when I was out in these streets wilding out. There no record of it online. @hulu: Hmmm hold my beer. I got something for them. Remember #Freaknik? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣💀💀💀💀💀💀💀https://t.co/PhVkYwVbK5 — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) April 8, 2023

Bout to be a lot of divorces when that Freaknik doc drop. A couple pastors gone have to step down from the pulpit too. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 8, 2023

👀Some of y’all’s momma and daddies were on video doing the Bankhead Bounce and Tootsie Roll on top of cars at Freak Nik ATL in 1994 with Daisy Duke’s on, but now they’re online quoting scriptures and talking about modesty.☕️🫖 pic.twitter.com/3jILUqtpkH — Amber (@asiamber) April 7, 2023

Everybody between 45 and 55 after hearing about this Freaknik documentary with "never before seen footage." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H3AlVsXgVz — Faye Valentine (@justatmethen) April 9, 2023

And of course we have to include the ESSENCE shout out.

Freaknik went to college, bought a house in ATL (really Alpharetta), joined a grad chapter & got a Masters while raising 2 kids (her youngest just got a full ride to Spelman). But she HATES when anyone calls her “Freaknik”



She goes by “Essencefest” now.



Her FICO score is 773 — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 5, 2022

Other posts had a more serious tone calling out slut shaming and the event’s history of sexual assault.

Oh yeah a lot of y’all daddies and uncles about to exposed as rapists and rape apologists. #Freaknik pic.twitter.com/aFD6LCcNZ5 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 11, 2023

TW : Freaknik was terror for many women, some that didn’t even attend.



Hope those men get exposed that harmed women out there.



These are some of your Fathers & Uncles. #freaknik pic.twitter.com/Mx53mm24IE — La Faye (@mskaylafaye_) April 10, 2023

I hope @hulu details the TRUTH about #Freaknik How it started as a collegiate picnic, was infiltrated by GROWN folks and ultimately ended due to the violence/sexual assault against women and other crimes.



Folks saying “mommas/aunties” naw y’all fathers/uncles should be worried! — Chanell Hill LCSW-S (@ChanellDeNea) April 11, 2023

Gen X says they’re glad there wasn’t social media back then, but now they get a whole documentary.

Either way, we’re looking forward to what it teaches– and reveals–about this renowned era of modern Black history.