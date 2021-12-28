Exclusive: Ciara Is Helping You Ring In The New Year Right With This Cocktail From Her Rum Brand Ten To One

Ten To One Rum

As the new year beckons and people try to figure out how to celebrate safely, one thing that doesn’t have to be given up is a great drink. Checking out a crowded party or having a gathering in the age of Omicron isn’t the best idea, but having a proper cocktail can certainly help you ring in 2022 right. For singer and businesswoman Ciara, she will be celebrating with a cocktail of her own creation. In 2021, she became an investor, director and co-owner of the rum brand Ten To One alongside the Trinidadian-born founder and CEO Marc Farrell. She has since helped to craft a special mixture using the premium blended rum. The end result is her Hibiscus Coconut Water Air Mail. It’s a different, Caribbean take on your traditional rum and champagne cocktail. It’s a bubbly she’s excited for people to raise in celebration.

“This is such a beautiful cocktail,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “Imagine someone toasting you with this? Swapping in coconut water syrup for honey and dropping in a gorgeous hibiscus flower dial up the Caribbean elements, too.”

Champagne? Coconut water? Premium white rum? Count us in! Check out the star’s recipe below and “level up” your new year’s eve celebration in a delicious, satisfying way.

The Hibiscus Coconut Water Air Mail by Ciara

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Ten To One Caribbean White Rum

1/2 oz Coconut water syrup (1 cup of coconut water and 1 cup of sugar)*

3/4 oz Lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 oz Sparkling wine or champagne

Garnish: Hibiscus in syrup (can be found at liquor stores and online retailers)

*Make the coconut water syrup by bringing ingredients to a boil and allowing it to cool to room temperature.

Directions

Add the hibiscus to the bottom of a flute with a bar spoon

Shake all other ingredients, except for sparkling wine, with ice

Top with sparkling wine

Shop Ten To One, which ships nationally, over at shoptentoone.com.