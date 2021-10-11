Ciara Becomes Co-Owner And Investor Of Ten To One Rum

Courtesy: Ten To One Rum

If there’s one thing Ciara is going to do, it’s level up. The award-winning singer/songwriter has teamed up with Ten To One Rum’s Trinidad-born founder and CEO Marc Farrell, who launched the brand in 2019.

As an active owner and partner for Ten To One, Ciara will be directly involved in amplifying the brand’s commitment to reshaping the narrative surrounding rum, while working closely with Farrell on marketing, creative, business development and strategic partnerships to bring his vision for an inclusive and inspired spirit to new communities where she’s forged meaningful connections.

The singer and entrepreneur was first introduced to the rum through mutual friends with Farrell. “From my first sip of Ten To One, I was immediately transported,” said Ciara. “Not only is the product exceptional, but Marc has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew immediately that I had to get involved.

Loading the player...

She continued, “I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its amazing foundation, and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One.”

Ten To One offers a variety of premium and award-winning blended rums from the Caribbean, per their press statement. Farrell’s extensive economic expertise and cultural ties inspired him to create a series of blends that aim to defy preconceptions and refresh the way people taste, experience and talk about rum. “To see how deeply our core values resonated with Ciara, I knew this was a natural partnership from day one,” said Farrell. Previously, Farrell served as the youngest vice president of Starbucks.

“The central idea that we are stronger together than we are apart, which is so foundational to Ten To One and to Caribbean culture, is directly embodied by her collaborative spirit and unmatched energy, and we look forward to continuing to rewrite the rum narrative with Ciara as a part of our team,” he said.

Ciara herself is no stranger to making major business moves. She’s started a production company with her husband Russell Wilson, is involved in fashion lines, and is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer club, among other ventures. In 2019, she also attended a short intensive course at Harvard Business School on the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.