5 Family Destinations For Spring Break

Getty

While spring break is traditionally considered a time for college teens to enjoy some time off from their curriculum, more families are joining the fun. Let’s face it: You all enjoyed a memorable week-long vacation, not just the children. Spring break is the time to create long-lasting memories and catch up on some family time, depending on your hectic schedule. Whether you and your family want an adventurous experience or a relaxing one, there are plenty of options to choose from and consider. Here are five of our favorite spring break locations for families, from educational landmarks to tropical islands and out-of-the-box adventures.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Consider a family vacation in Los Cabos. You can always depend on sun, sand, and fun activities, like whale-watching. Even though Mexico has long been associated with college students who love to party, Los Cabos has luxury hotels, kids’ clubs, delicious dining, and luxury spas.

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos is simply beautiful. The islands boast glistening blue waters and powdery white-sand beaches, perfect for setting the tone for families needing a relaxing and calm getaway. Also, it’s convenient for East Coast families, as It’s less than a four-hour flight from many major East Coast cities, making it an excellent option for a quick getaway. Providenciales is home to some of the best beaches and family-friendly resorts and is filled with water sports, exploring, and the best-in-class spas.

Orlando, Florida

Walt Disney World is always a lot of fun. The parks located in Orlando always have tons of new attractions to get excited about. Your family can explore enchanting floral displays and sculptures of Disney characters at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs from February 28 to May 27, 2024, learn about different species at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and splash around in two water parks.

Florida Keys

If you’re not up for visiting Miami, Florida, or Orlando, Florida, you can visit the Florida Keys, where the wildlife is abundant, or enjoy the beautiful and calm beaches. Have your family visit the Eco-Discovery Center for an introduction to the local marine ecosystem, or head to the Key West Aquarium, where your kids can interact with wildlife, or stop at the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory to see more than 50 butterfly species and more.

San Diego, California

San Diego is known as “America’s Finest City” because it boasts kid-friendly parks, beaches, museums, and hiking trails. You and your friend can visit the San Diego Zoo and see some of Balboa Park’s other attractions, like the San Diego Natural History Museum and the Fleet Science Center. Also, Legoland, California, is always a great idea, as it has 60 rides, shows, activities, and a water park.