It Was A Family Affair At ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere For These Celebrity Parents And Their Daughters

On Monday, May 9, a whole host of stars showed up to the world premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with some very special plus-ones — the littlest ladies in their lives. From Offset and his daughters to Tia and Tamera Mowry and their girls, it was a very special event as everyone celebrated singer and actress Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel for the much anticipated live-action remake. While there’s a full roundup of our favorites at the premiere, for now, check out the beautiful families who graced the blue carpet for a very important evening.

Article continues after video.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Kyla Pratt

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star, still ageless, attended the premiere with her look-alike daughters Lyric and Liyah.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley and daughter Ariah attended the event dressed in their best formal wear while Tia Mowry and daughter Cairo opted to go for more playful looks on the blue carpet.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Doris Daly attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kenya Moore

RHOA star Kenya Moore and her mini, Brooklyn, were twins at the premiere, sporting floral Dolce & Gabbana looks. We love a mommy and me fashion moment!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Manuela Testolini, Amoura Luna Benét, Lucia Bella Benét, and Eric Benét attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Eric Benét

Crooner Eric Benét enjoyed the premiere with his wife Manuela Testolini and their daughters, Amoura and Lucia.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Offset

The former Migos rapper, who has been stepping out plenty lately for events, left his wife Cardi B at home to allow the little ladies in his life, daughters Kalea and Kulture, to shine at the premiere. With their hair painted red like Ariel and in their ball gowns, the girls certainly did so next to their father, dressed like a modern-day prince.