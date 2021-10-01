7 Of Halle Bailey’s Hottest Looks

Halle Bailey can sing, produce, act and give lessons on style, too. She’s been inspiring our fall wear in a variety of form-fitting dresses and trendy ‘fits.

For her performance at Global Citizen, she ripped the stage in a crystal chandelier gown by Yousef Al Jasmi, who also designed a a memorable, golden gown Beyoncé wore in 2018. Her sister, Chlöe, matched her.

Prior to the performance, the sisters wore Rodarte to the 2021 Met Gala. Halle stunned in a baby pink, fringed leotard with a plunging neckline — the ensemble was inspired by rock n’ roll queen Tina Turner.

Halle’s stylist is Nikki Cortez. Cortez has also styled Normani, Ryan Destiny and Jodie Turner Smith.

The 21-year-old songbird is best known as 1/2 of ChloexHalle and she’s been making waves on her own as well. In 2019, she was cast as Ariel in the forthcoming live action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ film, making her the first Black woman in the role. While filming in Europe, her style was generally cozy, as she opted to wear headwraps and loungewear, some of which was from VS Pink. She and her sister are partnered with the youth brand and recently released their own collection through them.

“Fashion holds a huge place in our everyday life, both professionally, and personally,” ChloexHalle said in a 2020 joint interview for Vogue France. “When it comes to our artistry, fashion always becomes a huge statement. It allows us to express ourselves, and even a particular song to help shine it in a new light. We love the way fashion helps us complete the story we are trying to tell; in appearances, performances, and music videos.”

Halle was one of ESSENCE’s first-ever digital cover stars, appearing on the cover in 2019.

We’re excited to see how Halle’s style continues to develop. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks from her so far.

01 Texture Queen Halle Bailey’s Instagram 02 Bulgari Baddie Halle Bailey’s Instagram 03 Red Hot Glow Halle Bailey’s Instagram 04 Sultry Shimmer Halle Bailey’s Instagram 05 Pink Princess Halle Bailey’s Instagram 06 You’ve Got To Be Seen Green Halle Bailey’s Instagram 07 Old Hollywood Glamour Halle Bailey’s Instagram