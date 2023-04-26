First Listen: Hear Halle Bailey Sing “Part of Your World” From ‘The Little Mermaid’

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Today, singer and actress Halle Bailey shared a new version of The Little Mermaid classic, “Part of Your World.”

One month prior to the live-action film hitting theaters worldwide, listeners can hear the full version of Bailey singing Ariel’s most iconic ballad. In addition to releasing the song on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, Disney also published a visualizer video for the song on YouTube, featuring footage from the upcoming movie.

According to Rolling Stone, the soundtrack for the reimagined The Little Mermaid will feature new recordings of the songs that Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote for Disney’s animated film over 30 years ago. Menken also collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write new songs for the movie, such as “For the First Time,” “Wild Uncharted Waters,” and “Scuttlebutt.”

Directed by Rob Marshall, the new film will star Bailey in the titular role, and also features a cast that includes Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Noma Dumezweni.

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26, and the entire soundtrack will be available May 19. Listen to the full version of “Part of Your World” above.