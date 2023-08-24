Falynn Pina Says Being On Real Housewives Of Atlanta ‘Ruined My Life’

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Falynn Pina became widely known when she appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 13. Since then, she’s been making headlines for reasons relating to her relationship drama. The former TV personality decided to tell her side of the story during a recent interview with The Baller Alert Show.

When asked about her ex-husband Simon Guobadia, who is now married to former RHOA star Porsha Williams, she claimed he was controlling and wouldn’t let her go out unless they went together.

“I was never allowed to have anything for myself, so here I was sitting on all this money, and I had nothing!” Well not nothing exactly. Pina shared that she did get a $10,000 allowance every month.

Guobadia had a different story to tell when news of their divorce broke; he claimed their marriage ended due to Pina cheating with her former assistant Jaylan Banks, who she now has a child with.

While Pina doesn’t miss her relationship with Guobadia, she does miss the lifestyle. “I miss the money,” she stated during the interview. She also touched on her feelings about joining RHOA. She was introduced during Season 13 as Williams’s “friend.”

“Yeah, I would have never done Housewives, to begin with. They ruined my life,” she said. “They came into my home, and it all went to hell after that.”

Pina and Guobadia got married in 2019 and went their separate ways after two years. They never had children together but both came to the relationship with multiple kids. The mom of four released a statement announcing the end of their marriage in early 2021.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she began. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

“This mutual decision was not made lightly,” she continued, “and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

After the end of their marriage, Pina went on to date and get engaged to Banks in 2021. She initially claimed she didn’t have a relationship with him in response to Guobadia’s accusations. However, the two had a public and bitter split in February, almost 16 months after getting engaged. They have a daughter, Emma, born in November 2022 that he has filed for full custody of. Banks also recently accused Pina of “grooming” him, which she addressed in the Baller Alert interview.

“To say that I was a groomer knowing damn well that I held you down,” she said. “I don’t think that grooming is very funny at all.” She claimed the relationship ended for very different reasons.

“There was cheating, there was abuse. There was domestic violence,” Pina alleged. “There was a lot that I put up with in just two years of being with him.”

Currently, the TV personality says she’s dating a boxer and actor but didn’t disclose his name.