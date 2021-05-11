Porsha Williams Is Unfazed By The Reactions To Her Perplexing Engagement

Last night, the Internet went up in flames after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia. While love, relationships, and marriage are definitely something to celebrate on a regular basis, Black Twitter disagrees when your fiance is the recently divorced husband of your reality TV castmate and you’ve only been dating a month.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she wrote on Instagram, confirming rumors circling around social media of their relationship. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She continued, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she wrote. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Loading the player...

That lengthy explanation didn’t stop people from tweeting all sorts of shade about this new development in the clapback queen’s romantic life — all of which she took in stride, retweeting a few tweets herself. not used my meme on me 😂 https://t.co/iJnR0KpuMT — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 11, 2021 y’all must be stopped 🙈😆 https://t.co/vcWpw2fWoG— Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 11, 2021 Lmaooo y’all are straight comedians ! Love you https://t.co/KT5lyoqHBq— Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 11, 2021

See below for some of the most priceless reactions to Porsha’s engagement, including one from frenemy Kenya Moore.

You see Dennis', thats the smile of a man thats about to have a hot boy summer. He is just happy he can get back to the streets in peace #RHOA #PorshaWilliams #Porsha pic.twitter.com/zetGXg9jaR— Keisha (@myworldKeisha) May 11, 2021

At this moment she was deciding how to redo the floors https://t.co/mJCxSfFkzF— JackieO🧘🏾‍♀️ (@Nazobia84) May 11, 2021

me after “falling in love” with man worth $40million after 1 month. pic.twitter.com/34vD7gQx3x— Schrödinger's GoldDigger ✨ (@HeyLeauxla) May 11, 2021

I won’t even save your number after a month pic.twitter.com/M8AjYqDMxG — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) May 11, 2021

“Falynn and I are not friends” pic.twitter.com/UT947i7JCX— Prince Piérre (@PrinceCharmingP) May 11, 2021

Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? pic.twitter.com/qJRH9tA3BD— Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 11, 2021

Baby daddy worth $10 million and Simon worth $40 million…I’m not saying it’s right but pic.twitter.com/A41EQ2t9Fl — Lady Whistledown (@solodeauxleaux) May 11, 2021

I know Porsha did not just stole someone’s man and then say God is Good. In the Bible it says “Thou shalt not steal” that includes husband Porsha. Chile- #PorshaWilliams #RHOA pic.twitter.com/i4y6mk6lLZ— Saturn 🪐 (@saturnxriings) May 11, 2021

As much as I love me some Porsha this is GIRL CODE VIOLATION!!! Clearly Falynn was chasing the wrong snake around her house in Halloween 🤨 #PorshaWilliams #RHOA pic.twitter.com/E2X0zh5yQS— wherethemoneyresides (@LewisAlishlewis) May 11, 2021