Porsha Williams Is Unfazed By The Reactions To Her Perplexing Engagement

Last night, the Internet went up in flames after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia. While love, relationships, and marriage are definitely something to celebrate on a regular basis, Black Twitter disagrees when your fiance is the recently divorced husband of your reality TV castmate and you’ve only been dating a month.
“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she wrote on Instagram, confirming rumors circling around social media of their relationship. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”
She continued, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she wrote. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”
That lengthy explanation didn’t stop people from tweeting all sorts of shade about this new development in the clapback queen’s romantic life — all of which she took in stride, retweeting a few tweets herself.
See below for some of the most priceless reactions to Porsha’s engagement, including one from frenemy Kenya Moore.