Grammy-Award Winning Artist Victoria Monét Debuts Her First Children’s Book, ‘Everywhere You Are’

Penguin Young Readers

Victoria Monét is branching out with a new venture that helps mothers like herself to assist their children experiencing separation anxiety and offers some healing for hard-working parents.

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist and songwriter will publish her debut children’s picture book, Everywhere You Are, with Putnam Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Scheduled to simultaneously publish in English and Spanish-language editions on June 24, 2025, Everywhere You Are is a lyrical and heartwarming picture book to comfort children experiencing separation anxiety while offering solace to hardworking parents. This melodic tale follows a gentle moon as it comforts a young star when they part ways at dawn.

Paired with the whimsical and imaginative art of Alea Marley, Everywhere You Are beautifully illustrates that even when loved ones are not physically present, their love remains ever-present in our hearts. Inspired by Monét’s experiences as a working parent, this book is a touching reminder of the enduring bond between parent and child. Ruta Rimas, Senior Executive Editor and Publishing Director at Putnam Books for Young Readers acquired North American rights with Janine Kamouh at WME.

“Victoria Monét’s exceptional talent and skill as a world-class songwriter translates perfectly to the picture book format,” says Ruta Rimas. “She’s a natural creative writer and brings a special perspective as a working parent to the page, something so many of us – including myself – deeply connect with. This unique take on love and separation is a salve to soothe our kiddos and our hearts, too, and a book that can be read time and time again.”

“This book means so much to me! I love many types of writing from poetry to music, and eventually script, and it has always been a special dream of mine to write children’s books,” says Victoria Monét.

She continues, “It brings so much joy to know that families will share moments of reflection, understanding, and quality time while reading this book for generations to come! I’m passionate about the subject of the book and explaining it in a way that is digestible for a child. I can’t wait to share it.”

Pre-order Everywhere You Are, here.