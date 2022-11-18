Eve Shares Precious Photo Of Her Baby Son, Wilde

Eve enjoyed scenic views with her adorable 9-month-year-old, Wilde Wolf, during their holiday in Ras Al Khaima, United Arab Emirates. On Thursday, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her son. The cute photo shows Wilde, whom she shares with her husband Maximillion Cooper, flipping through a picture book as he sits in a pack-and-play set up on a deck overlooking a gorgeous beach.

“Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖,” Eve captioned the sweet photo of her baby boy, which shows off his dark curly hair.

The artist is enjoying motherhood and family life, which looks great on her. While this is Eve’s first child, Maximillion has four from a previous marriage–Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini Cooper. Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, she shared, “​​It’s so cheesy ’cause I’m so not a romantic, but he is my homie. He is my best friend, and I think for myself, I think I just learned to be happy. Give yourself happiness. Give yourself permission.”

In February, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first child with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st, 2022 💙,” the star wrote. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”

See Eve and her family throughout the years: