The Primetime Emmy Awards Were Date Night For These Celeb Couples

We were reminded to expect the unexpected after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), because so many of our favorite people and shows deservedly walked away with awards. How often does that happen!?
Also unexpected was the number of stars who decided to come to the event without a date, or with friends (Zendaya! Where was Tom? Lizzo! What happened to Myke?). Still, a few notable names showed up and showed out with their significant others to enjoy the festivities. From new Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and husband Vincent J. Hughes looking regal in matching black, to Sam Jay and her longtime partner Yanise Monét enjoying their first Emmys, it wasn’t a long list of names, but love definitely was on display at the Emmy Awards. Scroll down to see the stylish couples who made Emmy night date night.
01
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
The ‘Abbot Elementary’ creator, who won her first Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, made sure to thank her husband for his love and support.
02
Issa Rae and Louis Diame
Rae, who was nominated one last time for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for ‘Insecure,’ arrived at the event with her husband Louis.
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
03
Sam Jay and Yanise Monét
Jay, the star of the genius HBO series/talk show ‘Pause with Sam Jay,’ stepped out with her partner of nearly 15 years, Yanise Monét.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
04
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Legend, who performed during the In Memoriam part of the Emmys (and just released his latest album, ‘LEGEND’), hit the red carpet with pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen.
05
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent J. Hughes
Among the people Sheryl Lee Ralph mentioned in her rousing acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, she made sure to show love to husband Vincent Hughes for helping her to believe that such a moment would be possible for her.