The Primetime Emmy Awards Were Date Night For These Celeb Couples

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

We were reminded to expect the unexpected after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), because so many of our favorite people and shows deservedly walked away with awards. How often does that happen!?

Also unexpected was the number of stars who decided to come to the event without a date, or with friends (Zendaya! Where was Tom? Lizzo! What happened to Myke?). Still, a few notable names showed up and showed out with their significant others to enjoy the festivities. From new Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and husband Vincent J. Hughes looking regal in matching black, to Sam Jay and her longtime partner Yanise Monét enjoying their first Emmys, it wasn’t a long list of names, but love definitely was on display at the Emmy Awards. Scroll down to see the stylish couples who made Emmy night date night.