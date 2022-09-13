Zendaya Takes The Night In Valentino at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Monday night, the very best in Television assembled at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 74th Emmy Awards. Not only was it a big night for Black excellence in television (see: Sheryl Lee Ralph taking home her rightfully served award for best supporting actress in a comedy, Lizzo securing the “EG” in EGOT, and Zendaya making history as the first Black actor with consecutive two wins in the drama category), but the red carpet was high impact as well. Stars from Quinta Brunson, Kerry Washington, and Coleman Domingo brought the looks.

One of the standouts on the mustard yellow carpet was no other than the original Dreamgirl, Sheryl Lee Ralph, in her custom black velvet Brandon Blackwood. This collaboration marked a first for the pair, the first foray into dressmaking from the renowned accessories designer, Blackwood and the first Emmy win for Ralph.”I literally just started crying,” Blackwood tells ESSENCE about seeing Ralph take the stage to receive her award in his design. “She’s Jamaican, and so am I, and my first gown and her first win, so it was just a lot.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Other style standouts included Issa in a custom Sergio Hudson gown and Laverne Cox wearing look 29 from Olivier Rousteing’s guest edit for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. The carpet gave way to a few trends; lots of trains, layers of tulle pops of dynamic color alongside more muted tones.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zuri Hall arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

From John Legend looking dapper in a Gucci logoed-white tux with contrasting black bowtie to English actor Toheeb Jimoh’s blue-tinted white obi belt Dior suit —the men weren’t too shabby either.

Ahead, see all the looks from Television’s biggest night.