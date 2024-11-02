Eva Marcille And Her Girlfriends Explore Vietnam In Peacock Series, ‘Eat, Slay, Love’

Peacock

Actress Eva Marcille and Grammy-nominated singer Nivea are going abroad with their girlfriends Tammy Rivera (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) and London Hughes (London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck) to deepen their self-love and self-care journeys and, of course, to eat, slay, love, in Vietnam. The three-episode ‘Eat, Slay, Love’ series produced by Will Packer, out November 7, follows the quartet as they travel searching for healing following failed romances while healing.

“I would consider the four ingredients of a good girl’s trip to be us. You got the funny one, the emotional one, the fashionista, and the crazy one, that would be me,” said Nivea within the first seconds of the official trailer. “We’re getting out of our comfort zone and heading to Vietnam for my birthday!” she continued.

According to the trailer, the quartet engages in fun shenanigans throughout the country, like trekking through rice patties, praying, taking mudbaths, and connecting with the locals. In addition to living their best lives, they are also on a spiritual healing journey. Marcille made her intentions for the trip clear: to escape what her heart was going through and to find some peace. “We all have lived a luxurious lifestyle, but money can not buy this type of peace,” Marcille said while lounging in a hammock on the beach in the trailer.

EAT SLAY LOVE — “Seas the Day” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Tammy Rivera, Nivea, Eva Marcille — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Marcille isn’t a stranger to heartbreak. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta and America’s Top Model star recently finalized her divorce from ex-Micheal Sterling in August 2023. The divorce, while amicable, has been challenging for the actress. During her breakup, she told PEOPLE Magazine, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

We’re looking forward to watching the ladies solve conflict, bask in the beauty and spirituality of Vietnam, heal from heartache, strengthen friendships, and reevaluate their priorities back home.