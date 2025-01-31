Dwyane Wade Reveals He Had 40 Percent Of His Kidney Removed Due To Cancerous Tumor

Getty

Beloved former NBA star, entrepreneur, and podcast host Dwyane Wade revealed on Thursday, Jan. 30, that he had a tumor removed from his kidney that ended up being cancerous. He disclosed this in the latest episode of his podcast, The WY Network.

The retired NBA guard, who just turned 43 in January, needed to remove 40% of his right kidney 13 months ago. He was sharing this experience for the first time publicly, leaving his fans stunned as he detailed what led to him having surgery. Within the episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Wade said the diagnosis came after years of him avoiding a much-needed physical. He also opened up about his father’s experience with prostate cancer and how that motivated him to go to the doctor once he realized he was experiencing stomach issues, cramps, and slow urination.

“On the process of checking, like, ‘Why is my piss coming out slow, why my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?’” he recalled wondering.

A complete body scan found that there was a “cyst/tumor” on one of his kidneys. “And the doctor was like, ‘You need to have kidney surgery,’” he said.

After receiving several other opinions from trusted experts, Wade agreed with the diagnosis and decided to undergo surgery on Dec. 18, 2023. Once nearly half of his left kidney was removed, the contents were tested and it was determined that the tumor was cancerous. The NBA champion was understandably shaken by this experience and said he leaned on his family for support.

“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” he vulnerably shared. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life.”

He continued, “The moment I was alone, I was struggling, dog.”

“As a man, you never want your family to see you weak,” he added. “Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments, but I had to.”

He looks back on his decision to have the surgery and is grateful that he did it. “I had a personal decision to make, and what it was was, ‘If this is cancerous, if this tumor, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread,’” Wade shared.

No further details about the current status of the athlete’s health have been shared. But we’re happy to hear that Wade is in a much better place and is using his platform to encourage others to get their checkups and listen to their bodies.

“Stage 1 cancer… those words hit hard,” he wrote on Instagram. “December 2023 meant losing 40% of my kidney. It’s a scary thing to face. My dad’s own health journey taught me the importance of being proactive. Fellas, this @wynetwork episode is personal. It’s my story, a reminder to face your fears, prioritize your health and get checked. Also, we never know what battles others are fighting.”