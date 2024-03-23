NBA Star Draymond Green Diffuses Conflict Between His Kids During Post-Game Interview

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green might get some flack for clashes on the basketball court, but he’s great at resolving conflict between his kids. The star’s parenting skills were on display at a recent press conference when two of his children, Draymond Jr. and Cash, crashed it.

While the NBA champion was talking, his daughter Cash walked up to the podium and said in a sweet little voice, “Draymond hit me with the ball.” Green, who started with “Hey, my love,” paused to pick up and hug his daughter, affirming what she said while his son interrupted and said he did it because Cash pushed him.

Green, 34, told the two to hug it out and emphasized his namesake give his sister “a real hug.” The two kids embraced and Green then continued carrying out his interviews.

This isn’t the first heartwarming moment we’ve been able to witness between Green and his kids on the podium. The Golden State Warriors player often brings them along while doing interviews. This also isn’t the first time his kids have crashed these post-game conferences, as they joined him after Golden State’s 127-100 win over the Lakers at the Chase Center in May 2023.

At the time, Cash interrupted his interview complaining about her brother copying her.

“Tell him to stop copying you. … OK, all right, one second, let papa finish, OK,” he replied. This led to the baller discussing the challenges of being a working parent.

“We miss so much times with our kids,” Green explained. “I think it’s not just us as basketball players; you have an obligation to provide for your child. Growing up in the circumstances that I grew up in, I never want them to experience that,” Green who was raised in Saginaw, Mich., said.

“With that, comes a lot of work. The times that you miss, it sucks. I think anyone in here who’s a parent understands that. When you’re able to share these moments with them, it’s special. I’ll look back at some of these pictures … and you just really appreciate ’em. I’m always thankful for the Warriors organization and the NBA as a whole,” Green said while playfully embracing both kids.

Green is married to Hazel Renee and they tied the knot in the fall of 2022 and have four children in their blended family. The couple share two daughters together–Cash Green and another they recently welcomed in 2023. Additionally, the NBA player has Draymond Jr. from a past relationship while Renee has a daughter, Olive Jay, with a previous partner.