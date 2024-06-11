Draya Michele Responds To The 'Strange' Criticism About Her Relationship

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Draya Michele’s relationship with NBA star Jalen Green continues to create conversation, and she’s confused by the criticism. After posting an image of herself and Green rocking coordinated outfits at the P By Gunna event for the launch of the rapper’s new clothing line, social media users hit the entrepreneur with a slew of negative comments. She decided to hit them back by pointing out how she could never be so bothered by someone else’s life.

“There is no picture or video on this app that could set me off in comments the way pics and videos of me do to people. It’s strange,” she wrote in one Instagram Story.

Michele, 39, and Green, 22, wore gray, acid-wash T-shirts that read “Sex Ed” at the event. The model tied her shirt to show off her stomach post-baby.

Michele continued, “I be wanting to know does your man, bestie, mom, employer know you just be serial typing negative sh-t on here? Self-evaluation – what did that comment do for me?”

“Anyway. I simply don’t look at things that upset me or could trigger me to spiral in a frenzy of negative thoughts,” her message concluded.

Michele announced that she was pregnant with a baby girl in March on International Women’s Day via her Instagram page following some speculation, and many social media users bashed the model. The relationship controversy concerns the age gap between the two, which is almost 17 years, with Green around the same age as her oldest son.

Nonetheless, criticism didn’t stop anything, and Michele gave birth to her third child, her first with the NBA player, in May. While we haven’t seen images of her latest addition yet, she did share the news about giving birth in a post on Instagram.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward,” she wrote.

Michele also has two other children–her oldest child, Kniko, who is about 22, from a previous relationship, and another son, Jru, 8, with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.