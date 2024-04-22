Draya Michele And Beau Jalen Green Host Sweet Baby Shower

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Entrepreneur and TV personality Draya Michele, 39, had people typing think pieces when she announced her pregnancy with basketball player Jalen Green, 22, in March. She is almost at the finish line of her pregnancy as she recently had a baby shower, which Green was present for.

The shower was splashed in cherry and maroon colors and took place outside. The mom-to-be had her hair slicked back in a bun and wore a red two-piece skirt and top.

Michele revealed she was pregnant on International Women’s Day via an Instagram post.

“If anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence,” Michele captioned the maternity shoot snaps. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. … Know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Rumors about the couple being an item began spreading in August 2023. Speculation about her being pregnant surfaced after she was spotted rocking overalls to a Houston Rockets game with a bump in January.

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 9: Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets arrives ahead of the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on February 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She has received criticism for dating Green, considering the age gap between the two. Some argue that Green is around the same age as her oldest son. However, others say he is an adult, and men date younger women all the time.

Amidst all the criticism, the former Basketball Wives star had a cryptic message to share on her Instagram stories after announcing her pregnancy.

“Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension,” the message read.

Michele is due in May and this will be her third child and first daughter. She has two other children—her son Kniko, 21, from a previous relationship, and Jru, 7, who she shares with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.