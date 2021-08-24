Draya Michele Just Sent Her Son Off To College And Everyone’s Wondering Where The Time Went

Barry King/Getty Images

Draya Michele is the mom of a freshman college student. You read that correctly.

The Mint Swim founder, actress and media personality shared with her followers over the weekend that she recently dropped her firstborn son, Kniko, off at school at Georgia State University in Atlanta. She shared a gallery of photos of the him packing up his things, moving them into his dorm, and of them together along with an emotional message wishing him well.

“Well. It’s official. I’m a college mom. I’m so proud of you son!!!!!!” she wrote. “College whew 😥 I mean I knew you’d make it here. I hope you grow, learn, make new friends here in ATL SHAWTY ♥️ I love you.”

The news that her son is all grown up now has certainly shaken social media, who first learned of Draya’s son when she was joined VH1’s reality series Basketball Wives LA in 2011. Here we are 10 years later.

Draya’s son is in college.. Wth we are old 😭 — lexy. (@lexandreaa) August 22, 2021

Draya’s son a freshman in college already. Wow — Reese🍒 (@__CherryAmour) August 21, 2021

Who knew Draya’s son was old enough to be in college?! I thought he was like 13 — GiGi Knowles (@yeahthatsreese) August 21, 2021

Why I almost cried when Draya dropped her son to college? Why I still think he’s 10 ?? 😂🥺 — Sporty Spice (@JadeGemRobin) August 21, 2021

These kids grow up fast!! Now how is Draya son in college???? — bigCEEpoppin♏ (@_November6) August 22, 2021

The 36-year-old is also mom to son Jru Scandrick, whom she welcomed with ex, former NFL player Orlando Scandrick, in 2016. As noted by those on social media, as her fame and success has increased, she has managed to keep both of her boys relatively out of the spotlight.

Draya, who became pregnant with her oldest son at 17, has been pretty open about about the ups and downs of trying to raise him (like allegedly never receiving child support from his father back in Philadelphia) and mistakes made along the way, most notably when she was a cast mate on Basketball Wives LA. But as her son enters into adulthood and his college career, she’s celebrating that everything turned out ok. So are her fans.

“Of all the things I’ve ever done wrong in this life you were there with me in the struggle always and you’re proof that I did ONE THING right (that’s you) 💋 love you,” she added on Instagram. “Gotta blast 🚀 and cry. BRB. #GSU #panthers”