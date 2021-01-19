In the season of independent fashion labels thriving, entrepreneur, actress and reality television darling Draya Michelle is celebrating a big win with her swimsuit label Mint Swim. The brand we once saw emerge on VH1’s Basketball Wives has now partnered with the retailer PacSun. “I never expected it to be what it was going to be today,” Draya tells ESSENCE. “In my mind I was just doing something that I loved and I was hopeful that it would make me some money, but I never really knew that it would be sustaining like it is.”

Celebrating 10 years in swim, Michelle originally launched her label in 2011. The entertainer entered a market that didn’t cater to a Black woman’s body type and curated swimwear for all shapes and sizes, emerging as a leader in size inclusivity for swim. The brand has become a vessel for the entertainer to launch her other businesses which include a brick and mortar store for Mint Swim and a Nail Bar located in Los Angeles. “I definitely went through all of the bumps and obstacles with Mint Swim, so anything else that I’m faced with, I have the experience,” the entertainer exclaimed.

For PacSun’s spring swim collection, Mint Swim will be joining a group of Black-owned brands that will be featured throughout the season. In its effort to include a more diverse range, the brand will broaden its pieces and carry a more inclusive selection. “When I was approached by PacSun, the brand itself is so iconic and iconic to me through my teenage years and even now, I almost couldn’t refuse the offer,”says Draya. Mint Swim will be releasing five all-new original silhouettes featuring a classic high-cut one piece with a plunging neckline and cinched waist to an embellished bikini set with a classic bandeau top.

Ranging in price from $46-$88, shop Mint Swim exclusively available at PacSun.com and in select PacSun retail locations.