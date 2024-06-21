Check Out Lookout Cay, Disney’s New Island Destination In Eleuthera

Disney

Disney is offering its cruisegoers a new island paradise. The entertainment conglomerate celebrated the unveiling of Lookout Cay (pronounced key) at Lighthouse Point, a new destination on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera. Access to the island haven, like Disney’s other island oasis, Castaway Cay, is exclusively available to guests of the Disney cruise line.

ESSENCE was one of the first to experience the private peninsula. We tagged along on the Disney Magic ship’s maiden voyage to the location that has been in development for years. There, we encountered crystal blue waters, private cabanas, and surprisingly well-seasoned ribs (yes, you read that right).

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera, debuting in June 2024, immerses guests in the spirit and culture of The Bahamas, along with signature Disney entertainment, port adventures and nature trails, a water play area, and beautiful beaches for families and adults (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney

The experience began with the ship docking at the port. Disembarking began at 10:30 a.m., allowing us plenty of time to explore Lookout Cay and return to the ship long before it moved on to the next port in the evening.

The ship docks approximately a 15-minute walk away from the island. To access Lookout Cay, guests must walk or be offered mobility assistance. Carts traveled back and forth during the trip to the island, helping travelers get access. But the walking path is serene, and the scenery along the way is beautiful.

The Goombay Cultural Center at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, debuting in June 2024, is a brilliantly colored pavilion that celebrates the rich history and culture of The Bahamas. The Goombay Cultural Center will host a wide range of activities including the “Sights and Sounds of Junkanoo” family workshop, where families learn Junkanoo traditions and crafts. (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney

We saw many Disney aficionados snapping pictures of the beautiful area along the bridge to the island. They posed in their Mickey and Minnie ear headbands with the massive ship in the background. Others oooed and awed at the marine life gliding through the water beneath the ship. Guests filed into tram cars, also available, to access the welcome hub of the island on the other side of the bridge. At the line’s end, we were welcomed by Disney team members dispensing fresh towels and good vibes.

Pink sand welcomed us just beyond the bridges on the beach. The crystals were fine, and the water was refreshing. The island was also fully decked out in Disney regalia. Everything from the tram cars to the dining options was intended to allow guests to dive deeper into the magic. We witnessed travelers bond with one another over a shared appreciation of the wholesome energy.

The Mabrika Cove Cabanas are available for families to rent and spend a day enjoying the relaxing beaches of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, debuting in June 2024 (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney

The day began with an “edutainment” element. Instead of turning to a fictional tale, Imagineers educated guests, in an engaging way about Eleuthera. Voice performers explained the properties of the natural settings we were encountering. With each landmark we passed, including nature trails and sandy enclaves, voices from speakers above us shared information about the history of the island’s lighthouse and the lore associated with moths native to the area. Those interested in continuing the learning experience could visit the Goombay Cultural Center, which hosts family-appropriate workshops about the island’s rich heritage.

Family-friendly options flood the island (we are talking about Disney here). There is a play area called Sebastian’s Cove featuring a large splash pad for children to frolic through. Nearby, there is a dining area specifically for children, where kids can enjoy a meal before resuming their fun. The play area is close to the dining area, allowing young travelers to navigate the space easily.

Families and little adventurers keep cool at Rush Out, Gush Out Water Play, a water play area for all ages designed to resemble a Bahamian Junkanoo shack at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, debuting in June 2024 (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney

Dining options on the island include a la carte options and a full-service buffet. The buffet featured the same level of variety as the cruise ships, with unique additions, including savory seafood rice that worked for the setting.

Lookout Cay also features private cabanas with comfortable furniture, private showers, fruit plates, speakers to enjoy your own tunes, and complimentary sunscreen. Guests in cabanas can control the music via a touchscreen panel on the wall, also allowing visitors to communicate with Disney team members to request refills of their refreshments and other accommodations. In private cabanas in the family section of the island, adults can request toys for their children to play with from the panel. Rentals for these luxurious structures begin at $500.

But you don’t need to be a parent to appreciate the magic of Disney’s travel experiences. There are plenty of spaces that cater to adults and prioritize offering a peaceful experience to enjoy some vitamin sea. Lookout Cay hosts adult vacationers in Serenity Bay, a secluded area where they can relax away from underage cruisers. This area has an expansive bar, communal showers, and multiple seating areas to hang out. This is not the first adult-centered island experience that the Disney cruise line has offered travelers. Their nearby Castaway Cay island has a Serenity Bay as well.

A local Junkanoo Group sweeps up guests in Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, debuting in June 2024. The celebration introduces families to the signature festival of The Bahamas filled with colorful parades of dancing and music. Local Junkanooers parade to the destination’s Goombay Cultural Center, where Mickey Mouse and friends encourage guests to join along (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney

Bahamian artists, including Kevin Cooper, Kishan Munroe, Dorman Stubbs, Andre John, Antonius Roberts, Walkine, Edrin Symonette, and Mr. and Mrs. Kemp collaborated with Disney to develop unique public art and merchandise to help travelers take magical memories home and enjoy an authentic experience.

In addition to the usual T-shirts, tumblers, and towels, there were art prints and even a custom coffee blend named after the Bahamian tradition of Junkanoo.

Learn more about Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point here.