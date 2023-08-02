4 Reasons A Disney Cruise is the Most Magical Family Vacation at Sea

Disney Cruise Line

You’re ready to get away with your crew, and what better way to spend time together than on a Disney Cruise? From fireworks at sea on most itineraries and Broadway-quality stage shows to imaginative dining and adult-exclusive spaces, you might have more fun than the kids. Check out our top 4 reasons (plus a bonus!) you need to book a Disney Cruise right now.

Disney Cruise Line

Room for Everyone, and Every Thing

The spacious Staterooms are designed with families in mind. With ample sleeping, storage, and bathroom space, you’ll even discover a sitting area and a split bath that allows multiple people to get ready at the same time.

Disney Cruise Line

Cool Clubs for Kids

Kids get to hang out in cool clubs designed exclusively for them, even sometimes playing alongside their favorite Disney characters. And parents? You can set off on your own adventures, knowing they’re taken care of by fun-loving, specially-trained Disney Youth Counselors. And get this, there are two clubs for ages 3–12, while tweens and teens enjoy separate, private spaces complete with great music and activities just for them. Oh, and did we mention, this is included at no extra cost?!

Disney Cruise Line

Adult-Only Spaces

While your kids are having the time of their lives in the kids’ clubs, you can indulge at the adult pool and swim-up bar and enjoy nighttime entertainment, games, and dancing. And, if you’d like to treat yourself, enjoy the fine dining restaurants or relax in the spa-exquisite add-ons to your cruise experience.

Disney Cruise Line

Dining Done Right

There’s a wide range of dining options included – so there’s something every member of your family can enjoy from imaginative and themed restaurants to casual dining and 24-hour room service. It’s easy to grab a bite from quick-service poolside or to enjoy casual fare dining with made-to-order stations. You’ll also find yummy snacks, ice cream on deck, and late-night munchies too. And don’t forget soda, coffee, and tea are always available on deck at no charge.

Disney Cruise Line

Bonus: Island Adventure

Depending on your travel itinerary, your family can experience the perfect beach day at Disney’s award-winning tropical oasis, Castaway Cay. You get everything you need – umbrellas, beach chairs, barbecue lunch, kids’ clubs, and an adult-exclusive beach at Serenity Bay. Dance together to the music, play volleyball, soccer, rent a kayak, and snorkel in the blue lagoon. Kids will love the winding waterslides and splash pads, while parents can escape to Serenity Bay, a secluded haven to unwind reserved for ages 18+.

Disney Cruise Line

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to experience the magic and get more info now.