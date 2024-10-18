Diddy’s Youngest Daughter, Love Turns Two!

Sean P-Diddy Combs

Diddy may be facing legal troubles, but he can still find glimmers of hope in his children. The music mogul’s youngest child, Love Sean Combs, turned two on October 15, and he wished her a happy birthday via his Instagram page.

“Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” he wrote.

The Combs clan comprises seven children, with Love being the youngest. His other kids include his sons Quincy, Justin, Christian, and daughters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie.

Justin Combs, 30 also wished his baby sister a happy birthday on social media, which read “Happy Birthday. Love you @loveseancombs.

One of Love’s older sister Chance Combs,18, also wrote a sweet birthday message, “I can’t believe you’re already 2. I love you so so sooo much.”

Of course the Combs twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James,17, had to show their baby sister some love too. “Best lil sistaa evaa. We love you soooo much,” they wrote on Instagram.

The 2-year-old’s mom, Dana Tran, didn’t post a birthday message for Love via her Instagram page but there was a fun birthday post on Love’s personal social media page.

“2 Years of Life and Love 🎂🤍

I can sing my ABC’s & Count to 50

I ask “what chu doing” to everyone I know

I like to dance, cook, and sing

I look for bugs and animals when I play outside

I get happy when I eat yummy food

I LOVE my Family!

I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE”

Although her father isn’t here to celebrate with her this year, it seems baby Love is surrounded by family and people who adore her. Diddy has been in custody since September and his trial is scheduled for May 2025.