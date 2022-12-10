Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Welcomes A New Baby To His Family

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announced that he’s a father for the seventh time! The entrepreneur and music mogul made the surprise announcement today via Twitter and his Instagram story to welcome his newest daughter, “Love” Combs, to his family.

Combs wrote in his Twitter post, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.” He added, “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

While Diddy did not reveal the baby’s mother, his recently known public romance has been with City Girls’ rapper Yung Miami.

Yung Miami recently commented on their relationship in XXL, “He see other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I’m young, I’m dating, I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me,” she said. She continued, “He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Diddy’s daughter, “Love,” joins his other six children; Quincy, Christian Combs, and twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs with his late ex Kim Porter, Justin Dior Combs with Misa Hylton and Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman.