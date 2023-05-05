6 Ways To Declutter Your Bathroom

Getty

If you’re a wellness and lifestyle enthusiast like me, you have a lot of hair and beauty products crammed throughout the nooks and crannies of your bathroom. If you don’t have the luxury of getting ready every morning in a large bathroom (I know I’m not the only one), keeping your space organized with minimal clutter might be difficult. From leveraging shower caddies to help keep my shampoos, conditioners, and body washes neat to investing in stackable storage bins to manage my skincare and makeup products under my sink, it’s still been a struggle to determine what items should stay in my bathroom.

It’s important to take baby steps when organizing problem areas of your home, like your bathroom. Instead of pushing yourself to know what exactly needs to be organized and how you’ll do that, take a step back and lightly declutter the area beforehand to get a bird’s-eye view of items that should be tossed out, like that old blow-dryer that’s collecting dust year, after, year. We’ve tapped New York-based professional organizer, creator of the popular platform, Organize For Love, and founder of Abode, a membership program that merges virtual organizing and sisterhood, Rebekah Bashorun, to understand the most effective ways to declutter your bathroom before you begin organizing it.

Gently Clean Your Bathroom:

Lightly clean by trashing tissue, cotton balls, q-tips, and trash (you’ll need to deep clean at the end of this process.) You can also purge your old and expired medications by bringing them to medication disposal at a participating CVS. Old cleaning supplies under your sink should be tossed too.

Tackle Your Hair Products:

Most Black women have a slew of hair care products under their sink that they either swear by or didn’t work out too great. Assess which hair products are part of your holy grail and discard any that don’t bring you joy. Now that what no longer serves you is out of your home, what should be left are items that you use.

Measure Your Space:

Now remove all the items from your under sink and maximize your vertical space by measuring the height to ensure your organizing items fit seamlessly underneath, especially if they need to be stacked.

Shop Your Home for Organizational Products:

Although Amazon and Target are my usual go-to destinations for organizational supplies, you should try shopping your home first for organizing products that stack and fit the height of your under-sink. You may have small baskets or containers that you could use.

Leverage Organizing Inserts:

Purchase organizing inserts to further categorize your items (inserts are smaller-medium organizers inside your larger bins, baskets, and drawers.) Once you’re under the sink and the cabinets are cleaned, put your used items into their new homes.

Label:

Lastly, finish your project by labeling your drawers, bins, and inserts, so you can keep your space tidy and organized without confusion.