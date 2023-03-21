Spring Cleaning Hacks: 5 Tips To Stay Organized For The Spring

According to The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), 74% of Americans participate in spring cleaning at least once a year, increasing focus on maintaining a clean and healthy home. Now that spring is officially here, you should consider refreshing your space to maximize wellness and organization to foster a peaceful environment.

Although it’s natural to suddenly dive into cleaning, purging, and dusting everything in your space, a more thoughtful approach could be prioritizing what needs to be organized first. To pace yourself, make a curated spring cleaning list for each room in the house over the next couple of weeks to limit the overwhelming tasks.

Next, mark some time on your calendar over a few weeks to carve out time from your busy schedule to clean. Be sure to set realistic expectations with yourself when starting your spring cleaning journey to avoid becoming overwhelmed and discouraged by the tasks that need to be completed.

Here are some of our ESSENCE-approved spring cleaning tips to help you confidently, productively, and comfortably organize.

01 Gather Your Spring Cleaning Supplies It’s crucial to audit your cleaning supplies before beginning to clean. Make sure your vacuum, mop, and cleaning rags are ready before delving into your cleaning job. The lack of supplies won’t interrupt your stride and momentum – ultimately causing you to rush or completely abandon the project. Close-up of unrecognizable woman cleaning kitchen counter

02 Tackle One Room At A Time Once you have your cleaning and organizing to-do list, start with one room at a time. Don’t try to clean the entire house simultaneously, as it’ll be daunting and overwhelming. Focus on one room and move on to the next to ensure your space is decluttered and clean. African American woman folding blanket on sofa

03 Get Rid Of The Clutter Reduce the clutter in your home, starting with the familiar places that usually accumulate unwanted junk – the closet and bathroom. We suggest purchasing storage containers for electrical appliances and drawer organizers for excess clothing and accessories. Woman packing donation box on bed at home

04 When In Doubt, Toss It! There’s no need to keep items that don’t serve you anymore. Try to release the attachment to make room for new things that can enhance your home and bring you joy.