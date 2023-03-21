Home · Lifestyle

Spring Cleaning Hacks: 5 Tips To Stay Organized For The Spring

Getting a headstart on spring cleaning is always a great idea.
According to The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), 74% of Americans participate in spring cleaning at least once a year, increasing focus on maintaining a clean and healthy home. Now that spring is officially here, you should consider refreshing your space to maximize wellness and organization to foster a peaceful environment.

Although it’s natural to suddenly dive into cleaning, purging, and dusting everything in your space, a more thoughtful approach could be prioritizing what needs to be organized first. To pace yourself, make a curated spring cleaning list for each room in the house over the next couple of weeks to limit the overwhelming tasks. 

Next, mark some time on your calendar over a few weeks to carve out time from your busy schedule to clean. Be sure to set realistic expectations with yourself when starting your spring cleaning journey to avoid becoming overwhelmed and discouraged by the tasks that need to be completed. 

Here are some of our ESSENCE-approved spring cleaning tips to help you confidently, productively, and comfortably organize.

