DC Young Fly Shared Touching Footage From Partner Jacky Oh’s Atlanta Memorial Service

DC Young Fly

DC Young Fly is opening up with his supporters on social media by sharing intimate footage of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh’s funeral. In a Saturday memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia, plenty of Jacky Oh’s family and close friends gathered to remember and honor the late entertainer and former Wild ‘N Out star, who passed away unexpectedly late last month.

“Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾,” DC Young Fly captioned a video of the beautiful memorial service, which he shared on Instagram. “The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎,” he added.

Recently DC Young Fly shared a statement on behalf of his family with PEOPLE, thanking fans for their support and condolences. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” Additionally, a BET Media Group spokesperson also said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

The father of three shared a heartfelt tribute about Jacky Oh and a series of photos of their family, including their children, Nova, Nala, and Prince.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.”

“Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he continued.

He continued to share, “We never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾.Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

“You know how our last convo went 🥺” DC Young Fly stated. “I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!”

He ended the post by vowing to continue loving Jacky Oh, “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true). LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”