Comedian DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner Jacklyn Smith Passes Away At 32

If you know Wild ‘N Out star and comedian DC Young Fly (born John Whitfield), then you likely know a lot about the family he’s created (two daughters and a son) with longtime love Ms Jacky Oh. The star is mourning the loss of his partner, as she reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Miami.

According to TMZ, Ms Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, she was in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” based on a since-deleted social media post, but the official details of a cause of death are not available as of yet.

As mentioned, the couple shared three children, including Nova Whitfield, Nala Whitfield and Prince Nehemiah Whitfield. The youngest of the brood was just born in 2022. They first met through the MTV series where she was one of the beauties in the cast. She’d left the series to focus on entrepreneurship and her kids. DC Young Fly has become one of the most recognizable faces on the series, going on to star in films like the House Party remake and to have the podcast the 85 South Show. He was reportedly filming new episodes of Wild ‘N Out in Atlanta when he received word of what had occurred with Smith in Florida.

The show, through a spokesperson, issued a statement on Thursday evening to social media, offering their condolences to all who loved Smith.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the message read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

We’re certainly thinking of DC and his family as they cope with such an immense loss.