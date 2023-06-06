DC Young Fly Addresses Fans After Longtime Love Jacky Oh’s Sudden Death At 32

Getty

DC Young Fly recently opened up since the passing of his partner Jacky Oh. The Wild ‘N Out star and his family said to People on June 2, “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh share three kids together, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months, after meeting in a hotel lobby in 2015. The same year DC Young Fly joined Wild ‘N Out as a cast member. During that time, Jacky Oh was entering her second season as a Wild ‘N Out girl, a model who assists with the comedy sketches.

On May 31, Jacky was found unresponsive at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell and transported to a hospital in Miami, Florida, where she died before midnight, according to a Miami Police Department report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Her death was confirmed by a BET Media Group spokesperson on June 1. She was 32.

Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith was a beloved and talented Wild N’ Out cast member. Her fellow castmates posted their condolences on their show’s Instagram page. “”We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” read a statement posted to the show’s social media pages June 1. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

She was also known to be a present and committed mother amongst her peers. The statement continued, “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Other celebrities have joined in to wish their dearly departed friend heartfelt tributes, like B. Simone, Jacky’s close friend. She recently wrote on Instagram, “I can’t sleep tonight. Jacky we miss you girl 💔 Your besties are broken. Your family is crushed & I honestly am still in shock. I feel guilty going on with life. I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I can’t believe you are gone. I love you so much. One of the main things giving me peace right now is the fact that you were intentionally growing your relationship with God. You have always loved God, but the way you were seeking Him recently was just different. Your excitement for Him lately makes me tear up. It’s like you knew you were going to meet him soon so you had to be ready 😪 Man Jack you lived life to the fullest. You were an amazing friend , entrepreneur, and above all a phenomenal mother. I never understood how you balanced all of it but when I become a mom I want to be just like you. You have a village down here that will ALWAYS make sure your children know the exceptional woman their mother was. Something I would always tell you is that I loved how consistent you were with how you showed up no matter how you felt. You were the same since the day I met you …. Full of joy PURE joy!”

Since her retirement from Wild ‘N Out in 2020, Jacky launched a lip gloss business and received her real estate license in Georgia in February. However, she viewed being a mother of three as her biggest accomplishment. For Mother’s Day 2023, Jacky Oh commemorated the holiday by sharing beautiful family photos on Instagram with the caption, “I do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite,” she said. “God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!”

We’re continuing to keep DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh’s family in mind as they grapple with this devastating loss.