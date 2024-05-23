Danielle Brooks And Her Husband Hit Turks And Caicos For A Star-Studded Couples Trip

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and her husband Dennis Gelin took time out of their busy schedules to enjoy life with a group of close celebrity friends. The couple went to the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos to enjoy picturesque sands and water, kicking back at a private beachfront villa on the resort’s grounds.

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – MAY 18: Danielle Brooks takes advantage of a break in her production schedule and jetted off for a relaxing getaway with her husband Dennis Gelin at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa on May 18, 2024 in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts)

She enjoyed time with her girlfriends, actresses Naturi Naughton (who was celebrating her 40th birthday) and Teyonah Parris and their spouses, as well as with good friend and star stylist Tish Celestine and her partner. All the couples turned up on a private yacht and in the clear blue waters. As they said, a time was had.

During their stay, the group also played volleyball, tennis, and golf, and celebrated their final night on the island with a private beachfront farewell dinner, which included a fire dance performance.

The EGOT nominee created time for this vacation by utilizing a break in her production schedule, and it seems like it was worthwhile. Brooks is pictured strolling the beach in a two-piece tye-dye swimsuit with Gelin by her side.

After two and a half years of dating, Brooks and Gelin got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019. By 2022, they made things official at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. They met during a game night party that Brooks threw, with Gelin catching the actress’s attention when he asked to help her throw out the trash while she was cleaning up. That initial spark was followed by a butt dial call by Gelin, and the rest is history.

During their first wedding anniversary in 2023, The Color Purple actress shared loving words about her husband and did so via Instagram.

“When I reflect on our first year of marriage, I know in my heart, through all the ups and the downs this year came with, I still choose you,” Brooks wrote. “I love you Dennis. Cheers to a lifetime together.”

The couple is parents to a daughter, Freya, whom they welcomed in 2019. Brooks has gushed about what a wonderful father Gelin is and also gave him a special shout-out on Father’s Day last year.

“I always said I wasn’t going to have kids unless I found the right person to have them with, and then you came along.”

The couple is generally private and keeps their relationship out of the spotlight, which can be a recipe for success. But we’re delighted to have received a glimpse into their getaway with their circle in the Caribbean.