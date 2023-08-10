Da Brat And Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart Share Adorable Photos Of Their Son, True Legend

Getty

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart finally revealed their newest addition to their family with cute pictures of their newborn son, True Legend, on Instagram. Harris-Dupart posted photos of True Legend, the newborn, taking after his legendary hip-hop star mother, Da Brat, who held a microphone and boombox for the pictures. The caption of the cute post read, “It was only right 📻 🎤 @truelegendhd @kelseyfreemanphotography.”

The couple decided to share photos of their son after a recent exclusive with PEOPLE, detailing Da Brat’s experience giving birth to her son on July 6th. She told the outlet, “I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy,” she says, tearing up. “It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

Although the artist underwent in vitro fertility (IVF) treatments using eggs from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor, she, unfortunately, experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage. Later became pregnant with their son. “I think God plans out our journey,” she says. “I’m very happy He saw fit for me to have him,” she said to PEOPLE.

The couple is easing into motherhood seamlessly now, bonding at home while preparing to launch a new Kaleidoscope Kids haircare line, enjoying the shared responsibilities of motherhood. “He made us closer,” says Da Brat, who added that she and Harris-Dupart take turns tending to True Legend. “We always change his diaper together.”

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart are also prioritizing blending their joint family. Harris-DuPart has three children from previous relationships, Byron Chapuis Jr, Jordan Chapuis, and Deja Dupart. Their large, blended family recently got together to take a sweet photo, ushering in a new era. Harris-DuPart and Da Brat shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Family photos 💞💞 @b.yronc @meamodeja @_iamjayrock_ @youlovekenziekakes @truelegendhd @inijephotography 📷”

We wish their family the best as Harris-DuPart, and Da Brat continues to navigate motherhood with True Legend.